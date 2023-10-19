Medalist Anime Unveils Main Cast, New Visual

Kadokawa revealed a new "pair visual," and the main cast for the television anime adaptation of Tsurumaikada 's Medalist Olympic ice-skating manga on Thursday.

© つるまいかだ・講談社／メダリスト製作委員会

The anime's main cast are:

Natsumi Haruse as Inori Yuitsuka

© つるまいかだ・講談社／メダリスト製作委員会

Takeo Ōtsuka as Tsukasa Akeuraji

© つるまいかだ・講談社／メダリスト製作委員会

Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Noblesse ) is directing the anime at ENGI . Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! Sunshine!! ) is in charge of the series composition and screenplay. Chinatsu Kameyama ( In Another World With My Smartphone ) is designing the characters.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Tsukasa, whose dreams were crushed. Inori, left to fend for herself. These two share a dream...and their tenacity may be the only thing that sees them through. Their destination? The ice...on the world's stage!

Tsurumaikada launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in May 2020. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on May 23, and it will publish the ninth volume on October 23.

The manga won in the Best General Manga category in this year's Shogakukan Manga Awards. The manga was also nominated in Kodansha 's 47th annual Manga Awards this year.



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.