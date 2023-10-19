Onmyōji Anime's New Subtitled Trailer Previews Ling Tosite Sigure's Theme Song

Netflix began streaming a new English-subtitled trailer on Thursday for the first anime series adaptation of Baku Yumemakura 's Onmyōji novels. The video reveals and previews Ling Tosite Sigure 's theme song.

© Netflix

Netflix

will stream the series worldwide starting on November 28.

The anime stars:

Soubi Yamamoto ( Meganebu! , This Boy/Kono Danshi series) is directing the anime, and Natsu Hashimoto ( Oshiete Hokusai!: The Animation ) and Yuiko Katō ( Agū: Tensai Ningyō ) are writing the scripts. Marvy Jack is producing the anime.

Yumemakura first wrote the franchise as a series of short stories starting in 1986. He then wrote three full-length novels for the franchise, in 2000-2008. The book series also includes several picture books.

The stories take place in a fictional version of Japan's Heian period, and center on the real-life onmyōji Abe no Seimei.

The novels inspired the Onmyōji and Onmyoji II live-action films in 2001 and 2003. Reiko Okano drew a 13-volume manga adaptation of the series starting in 1994. The books have also inspired several live-action series in Japan.