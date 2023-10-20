The Super Mario Bros. Movie Earns Over 14 Billion Yen in Japan Following Additional MX4D/4DX Screenings

Film's revival MX4D/4Ds screenings continue in Japan past original end date

Followingrevival MX4D and 4DX screenings, the film has now sold over 9.8 million tickets in Japan to earn over 14 billion yen (about US$93 million, below the previously reported US$100 million due to fluctuation in foreign exchange rates). The film's limited-time revival screenings started on October 13 until October 20. Some theaters are continuing the MX4D and 4DX screenings past October 20 due to their popularity.

As of October 15, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the #12 highest-grossing animated film (including anime), and the #17 highest-grossing film of all time in Japan.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has surpassed Disney's Frozen 2 at 13.37 billion yen (about US$89.2 million) to become the second highest-earning foreign-animated film in Japan. The first Frozen film ranks above The Super Mario Bros. Movie with box office earnings of 25.5 billion yen (about $170 million).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened in Japan on April 28, and it sold 1.276 million tickets and earned 1.843 billion yen (about US$13.54 million) in its first three days.

The film opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5. The film now has a worldwide earning of US$1,362,659,200.

The film was the highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide until Greta Gerwig's Barbie film surpassed it. The film is the highest-earning video game adaptation in history. The film is the #2 all-time highest-earning animated film worldwide. It is the #15 highest-earning film of all time.

NBCUniversal's Peacock service began streaming the film on August 3.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the film, with a script by Matthew Fogel . The movie's English voice cast includes Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, respectively. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Princess Peach. Jack Black voices Bowser.

Other cast members include Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Charles Martinet , who has voiced Mario and many other Nintendo characters in games, also voices "surprise cameos" in the film.

Source: 4Gamer (簗島)