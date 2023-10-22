2nd Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Anime Compilation Film Unveils New Trailer, Visual

1st compilation film also gets revival screenings on November 10-16

The official website for the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime began unveiled a theatrical trailer and the second main visual for Kōkaku Kidōtai SAC_2045 Saigo no Ningen ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 The Last Human ), the compilation film for the anime's second season, on Monday.

© 士郎正宗・Production I.G/講談社・攻殻機動隊2045製作委員会

The site also revealed that Kōkaku Kidōtai SAC_2045 Jizoku Kanō Sensō ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War ), the compilation film of the first season, will have revival screenings from November 10 to 16 in 30 theaters in Japan.

© 士郎正宗・Production I.G/講談社・攻殻機動隊2045製作委員会

The film will open on November 23 in 30 theaters nationwide for a limited three-week run. The film's theme songs will be the second season's opening theme song "Secret Ceremony" and ending theme song "No Time to Cast Anchor," both by

The first season debuted on Netflix worldwide in April 2020 with 12 episodes. Kōkaku Kidōtai SAC_2045 Jizoku Kanō Sensō ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War ), the compilation film of the first season, opened in Japan in November 2021 for a limited two-week screening run in 20 theaters. Netflix began streaming the film in May 2022.

The second season premiered worldwide on Netflix in May 2022. Directors Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki directed the anime at studios Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts . Russian illustrator Ilya Kuvshinov ( The Wonderland ) was the character designer. Nobuko Toda ( Sweetness & Lightning , The case files of Jeweler Richard ) and Kazuma Jinnouchi Busou Shinki: Moon Angel ) composed the music.