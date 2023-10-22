Disney's Live-Action/Anime Dragons of Wonderhatch Series Unveils Teaser, More Cast, December 20 Debut

Disney revealed a new teaser trailer and four new cast live-action cast members for its hybrid live-action/anime fantasy adventure project Dragons of Wonderhatch ( Wonderhatch -Sora-Tobu Ryū no Shima- ) on Monday. The trailer reveals the show's December 20 debut date on Disney+ .

The new live-action cast members include:

Rena Tanaka as Hana, Nagi's late mother who worked as a manga creator



Masaki Miura as Taichi, Nagi's single father



Riko Narumi as Ayana Nijisaki, an attorney who is in charge of the case that involving Akuta in the real world



SUMIRE as Saira, a lone researcher of the real world who is treated as an outcast in Upananta



The live-action segments depict the "real world" while the anime segments depict another world where dragons live. Disney+ will stream the anime in winter 2023.

The main leads are Nagi, a high school girl in the real world, and Tyme, a boy who lives in another world where dragonriders hear the cries of dragons and communicate with them. Film actress Sena Nakajima plays Nagi, and film actor Daiken Okudaira (live-action Insomniacs After School ) plays Tyme. Yoshito Emmanuelle plays Nagi's friend Son, and Mackenyu Arata plays the dragonrider Akuta.

Tyme

Akuta

The anime cast members include:

Kenjiro Tsuda as Gyro, a feared dragon rider that has the world of Upananta in his grip

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Gafin, Tyme's dragon who also ventures with him in the real world

Kyōta Fujimoto , Takamasa Ōe , and Anna Kawahara are writing the scripts for the project, and Teruhisa Yamamoto , Hitoshi Itou , and Hideyuki Wakuta as the producers. C & I Entertainment (live-action Rurouni Kenshin , Tokyo Zombie films) is credited as the production company. Production I.G is producing the anime portion of the project.

Kentarō Hagiwara (live-action Tokyo Ghoul film) is directing the project after spending five years developing it, and Takashi Otsuka ( Precure franchise , One Piece Stampede ) is directing the anime segments. Posuka Demizu ( The Promised Neverland (manga) is drafting the original character designs and concept art.

Source: Comic Natalie