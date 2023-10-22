Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid Film Streams New Trailer

2nd of 2 new sequel films opens on December 1

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid , the second of two films in the sequel anime project for the Seishun Buta Yarō ( Rascal Does Not Dream ) light novel series, debuted a new full trailer on Sunday.

A special visual featuring the heroines thus far also debuted on Sunday:

The cast will appear at an advance screening to commemorate the film's completion on November 26 at Tokyo's Shinjuku Wald 9 theater.

The trailer teases the conclusion of the story's High School arc. Sōichi Masui is returning to direct the film at CloverWorks , and Masahiro Yokotani again supervised and wrote the script. Satomi Tamura is also back to design the characters and serve as chief animation director.

The rest of the staff includes:

The film will open in Japan on December 1.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out opened in Japan on June 23. The film sold 118,108 tickets in its first three days and earned 175,648,924 yen (about US$1.28 million) to rank #4 in its opening weekend.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ), the television anime based on the light novel series, premiered in Japan in October 2018 and aired for 13 episodes. The anime adapts the story up to the fifth novel volume. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Cruchyroll , Funimation , and other services.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume wo Minai ), the anime film that adapts the the sixth and seventh light novel volumes in the franchise , opened in Japan in June 2019. Aniplex of America and Funimation Films screened the anime in the United States.

Kadokawa published the first novel in Hajime Kamoshida 's series, titled Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ), in April 2014. Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English.

