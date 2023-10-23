×
News
Doga Kobo's Original Anime Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night Reveals 4th Visual, Video

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Series' animated promo video to premiere on November 1

The official website for Doga Kobo's original television anime series titled Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night (Yoru no Kurage wa Oyogenai) revealed a fourth visual and fourth video for the anime on Monday.

© JELEE／「夜のクラゲは泳げない」製作委員会

The anime's staff also announced that the series' animated promotional video will premiere on November 1 at 7:00 p.m. JST (6:00 a.m. EDT).

The anime will air in 2024, and will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Doga Kobo.

The youth story about a group of girls exposed to creativity will take place in Shibuya. JELEE is credited with the original work, and Ryohei Takeshita (Eromanga Sensei) is directing the series at Doga Kobo. popman3580 is the original character designer, and Junichirō Taniguchi (Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story, Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru) is adapting those designs for animation. Yūki Yaku (Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki light novel author) is writing and overseeing the series scripts.

Sources: Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night anime's website and X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie

