North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 22-28
posted on by Alex Mateo
Blade & Soul anime; Cheerful Amnesia, Overgeared, Monthly in the Garden with My Landlord manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Blade & Soul Complete Collection BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|October 24
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest GN 11
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 24
Cheerful Amnesia GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 24
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 8
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 24
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! GN 7
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 24
The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 24
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? II GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 24
Kemono Jihen GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 24
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! GN 16
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 24
LDK GNs 21-22
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99 each
|October 24
Mimi's Tales of Terror GN (hardcover)
|Viz Media
|US$24.00
|October 24
Monthly in the Garden with My Landlord GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$11.99
|October 24
My Lovey-Dovey Wife is a Stone Cold Killer GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 24
Nina the Starry Bride GN 1
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 24
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 26
Overgeared GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$20.00
|October 26
Plunderer GN 11
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 24
The Promised Neverland GN Complete Box Set
|Viz Media
|US$179.99
|October 24
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 21
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 24
Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen GN 2
|Vertical
|US$24.99
|October 24
Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 11
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 24
Skip and Loafer GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 24
Something's Wrong With Us GN 17
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 24
Tsugumi Project GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 24
Twilight Out of Focus GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 24
Uncle From Another World GN 8
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 24
Undead: Finding Love in the Zombie Apocalypse GN 1
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|October 24
Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 24
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest GN 11
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 24
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 7
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 24
Black Summoner GN 13
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 25
Blade Girl GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$7.99
|October 24
Boss Bride Days GN 10
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 24
Cheerful Amnesia GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 24
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 8
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 24
Demon Lord, Retry! R GN 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 25
Drops of God: Mariage GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$9.99
|October 24
Earthchild GNs 1-3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|October 25
Fungus and Iron GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 25
Gamaran: Shura GN 13
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 25
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! GN 7
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 24
Gushing Over Magical Girls GN 8
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|October 24
The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 24
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 7
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 24
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? II GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 24
Kemono Jihen GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 24
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! GN 16
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 24
La Ragazza: Living with Francesca GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 25
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess GNs 8-9
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|October 24
Me & Roboco GN 9
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 24
Mimi's Tales of Terror GN
|Viz Media
|US$15.99
|October 24
Monster and Parent GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 25
Monthly in the Garden with My Landlord GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 24
My Home Hero GN 9
|Kodansha USA
|US$7.99
|October 24
My Wandering Warrior Eating Disorder GN
|Seven Seas
|US$5.99
|October 26
Ogami-san Can't Keep It In GN 1
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 26
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 26
Overgeared GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|October 26
Plunderer GN 11
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 24
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 21
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 24
A Sign of Affection GN 7
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 24
Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen GN 2
|Vertical
|US$12.99
|October 24
Shotgun Divorce: I'll Get Pregnant and Out of Your Life as Soon as Possible! GN 4
|Shusuisha
|US$6.99
|October 24
Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 11
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 24
Skip and Loafer GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 24
Something's Wrong With Us GN 17
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 24
Tsugumi Project GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 24
Uncle From Another World GN 8
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 24
Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 24
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Date A Live Novel 10
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 24
The Holy Grail of Eris Novel 4
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 24
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top Novel 6
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 25
Only I Know the Ghoul Saved the World Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 25
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 23
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 24
Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire Novel 1
|JNC
|US$15.00
|October 24
Sasaki and Peeps Novel 5
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 25
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Date A Live Novel 10
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 24
The Game Master has Logged In to Another World Novel 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 27
The Holy Grail of Eris Novel 4
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 24
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top Novel 6
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|October 25
The Invincible Little Lady Novel 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 25
My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer Novel 10
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 25
Only I Know the Ghoul Saved the World Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 25
Only the Villainous Lord Wields the Power to Level Up Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 25
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 23
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 24
Sasaki and Peeps Novel 5
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|October 25
Seventh Novel 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 27
Stuck in a Time Loop: When All Else Fails, Be a Villainess Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 27
Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court Novel 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 26
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 1 PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC
|Konami
|US$59.99
|October 24
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
My Hero Academia: The Official Easy Illustration Guide Book
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|October 24
