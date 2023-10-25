×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 22-28

posted on by Alex Mateo
Blade & Soul anime; Cheerful Amnesia, Overgeared, Monthly in the Garden with My Landlord manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blade & Soul Complete Collection BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 October 24

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 11Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 24
Cheerful Amnesia GN 1Cite Yen Press US$13.00 October 24
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$13.00 October 24
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 24
The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 24
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? II GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 24
Kemono Jihen GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 24
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! GN 16Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 24
LDK GNs 21-22Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 each October 24
Mimi’s Tales of Terror GN (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$24.00 October 24
Monthly in the Garden with My Landlord GN 1Please Yen Press US$11.99 October 24
My Lovey-Dovey Wife is a Stone Cold Killer GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 24
Nina the Starry Bride GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 24
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 26
Overgeared GN 1Please Yen Press US$20.00 October 26
Plunderer GN 11Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 24
The Promised Neverland GN Complete Box SetPlease Viz Media US$179.99 October 24
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 21Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 24
Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen GN 2Please Vertical US$24.99 October 24
Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 11Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 24
Skip and Loafer GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 24
Something's Wrong With Us GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 24
Tsugumi Project GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 24
Twilight Out of Focus GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 24
Uncle From Another World GN 8Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 24
Undead: Finding Love in the Zombie Apocalypse GN 1Please Tokyopop US$13.99 October 24
Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii GN 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 24

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 24
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 7Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 24
Black Summoner GN 13AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 25
Blade Girl GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$7.99 October 24
Boss Bride Days GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 24
Cheerful Amnesia GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 24
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 24
Demon Lord, Retry! R GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 25
Drops of God: Mariage GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$9.99 October 24
Earthchild GNs 1-3Please Viz Media US$6.99 each October 25
Fungus and Iron GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 25
Gamaran: Shura GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 25
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 24
Gushing Over Magical Girls GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 October 24
The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 24
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 24
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? II GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 24
Kemono Jihen GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 24
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! GN 16Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 24
La Ragazza: Living with Francesca GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 25
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess GNs 8-9Please Viz Media US$6.99 each October 24
Me & Roboco GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 24
Mimi’s Tales of Terror GNPlease Viz Media US$15.99 October 24
Monster and Parent GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 25
Monthly in the Garden with My Landlord GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 24
My Home Hero GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$7.99 October 24
My Wandering Warrior Eating Disorder GNPlease Seven Seas US$5.99 October 26
Ogami-san Can't Keep It In GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 26
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 26
Overgeared GN 1Please Yen Press US$9.99 October 26
Plunderer GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 24
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 21Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 24
A Sign of Affection GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 24
Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen GN 2Please Vertical US$12.99 October 24
Shotgun Divorce: I'll Get Pregnant and Out of Your Life as Soon as Possible! GN 4Please Shusuisha US$6.99 October 24
Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 24
Skip and Loafer GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 24
Something's Wrong With Us GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 24
Tsugumi Project GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 24
Uncle From Another World GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 24
Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 24

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Date A Live Novel 10Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 24
The Holy Grail of Eris Novel 4Cite Yen Press US$15.00 October 24
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$15.00 October 25
Only I Know the Ghoul Saved the World Novel 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 25
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 23Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 24
Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire Novel 1Please JNC US$15.00 October 24
Sasaki and Peeps Novel 5Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 25

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Date A Live Novel 10Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 24
The Game Master has Logged In to Another World Novel 4Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 27
The Holy Grail of Eris Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 October 24
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top Novel 6Please Yen Press US$7.99 October 25
The Invincible Little Lady Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 25
My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 25
Only I Know the Ghoul Saved the World Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 25
Only the Villainous Lord Wields the Power to Level Up Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 25
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 23Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 24
Sasaki and Peeps Novel 5Please Yen Press US$7.99 October 25
Seventh Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 27
Stuck in a Time Loop: When All Else Fails, Be a Villainess Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 27
Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 26

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 1 PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PCAnimeNewsNetwork Konami US$59.99 October 24

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
My Hero Academia: The Official Easy Illustration Guide BookAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$14.99 October 24


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
