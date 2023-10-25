North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 22-28

Jean-Karlo explores the super-powered world of the newest One Punch Man mobile game and it's surprisingly good! Plus, hints about .hack , a Muv-Luv port, revamped Metal Gear and more!

― Welcome back, folks! It seems like last week's dual releases for Sonic Superstars and Super Mario Wonder really brought up the old Sonic/Mario rivalry... but as a Sega fan, it seems like Mario won this one? Not that So...