One Piece Film Red Jumps Back to #1 in Tickets Sold With Encore Screenings

one-month encore screening opened last Friday, and ranked #1 in tickets sold in its opening weekend. (It was #2 in actual yen earned, due to the higher-priced tickets of.) The encore screening sold 122,000 tickets to earn 159,197,710 yen (about US$1.06 million) in its first three days. Adding to its original screening from August 6, 2022 to January 29, the film has now sold a total of 14.40 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 19,871,486,170 yen (about US$132 million).

The movie has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office.

The film has surpassed Howl's Moving Castle as the #5 highest-earning anime film in Japan. Moreover, the film has earned the equivalent of 31.9 billion yen (about US$246.5 million) worldwide, thus surpassing Howl's Moving Castle as the #4 highest-earning anime film globally.

The film is also the #8 highest-earning film of all time in Japan and topped Japan's box office for 2022 in terms of yen earned and tickets sold.

Mystery to Iu Nakare

Do not say mystery

The live-action film of'sor) manga dropped from #1 to #2 in its sixth weekend, after five weeks at #1. The film sold 108,000 tickets for 150,479,470 yen (about US$1 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 2.98 million tickets for a cumulative total of 4,035,573,870 yen (about US$26.96 million).

The film centers on the manga's "Hiroshima Arc," which appears in the manga's second to fourth volumes. The "Hiroshima Arc" begins when Kunō travels to Hiroshima, and gets involved in a fight for the Kariatsumari family's inheritance.

The film opened on September 15, and sold 609,600 tickets to earn 850,483,760 yen (about US$5.71 million) in its first three days, ranking #1 in its opening weekend. Masaki Suda reprised his role as protagonist Totonō Kunō from the manga's live-action series.

Hiroaki Matsuyama , Tomoko Aizawa , and Ken Arai all return from the series as director, scriptwriter, and music composer, respectively.

The manga follows mystery-solving college student Totonō Kunō. At the beginning of the story, the police bring him in for questioning on suspicion of the murder of his classmate.



The encore screening for the Gekijō-ban Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours opened in Japan last Friday, and it ranked #8 in its opening weekend. The film earned 81,607,700 yen (about US$545,600) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 2,146,344,530 yen (about US$14.35 million).

The film opened in Japan on September 2 last year, and has played in 128 theaters across Japan. HIDIVE opened the film in theaters in the United States on January 22 and 23, and released the film on its streaming service after its theatrical debut in the United States.

The film — described as part of a "new theatrical film series" — is entirely composed of concert footage of the ST ☆RISH idol group. Noriyasu Agematsu was once again credited as the original creator with Broccoli . Elements Garden composed the music, and A-1 Pictures produced the film. Shochiku is distributing the film.

The film ranked at #7 in its opening weekend. The film sold 86,500 tickets and earned 140 million yen (about US$996,400) in its first three days. The film earned about 69.61 million yen (about US$495,400) on its opening day, earning 63% more than the previous film in the franchise , Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , did on its first day when it opened in Japan in June 2019. The film crossed over one billion yen (about US$6.92 million) in revenue on its 33rd day at the Japanese box office.

Precure All Stars

franchise

franchise

, the 20th anniversary film in thecrossover anime film series, dropped from #7 to #10 in its sixth weekend. The film has sold a total of 1.08 million tickets, and has surpassed 1.3 billion yen (about US$8.69 million) in earnings, making the film have both the highest-ever ticket sales for the, as well as being the highest-earning film in the

Eiga Precure All Stars F opened on September 15, and features all 77 Precure magical girls, from the franchise 's first installment in Futari wa Pretty Cure , to the latest ongoing installment Soaring Sky! Precure ( Hirogaru Sky! Precure ).

The film sold about 357,000 tickets to earn 437,456,060 yen (about US$2.93 million) at the Japanese box office in its opening three-day weekend. This is the highest opening weekend box office for the Precure franchise .

Maaya Sakamoto and Atsumi Tanezaki play characters that were newly created for the film. Sakamoto plays Cure Supreme/Prim, while Tanezaki plays Pūka.

The last time that the film series gathered characters from the entire franchise 's history was 2018's Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories .

A new Precure film will open in 2024.



The live-action film of Kaiji Kawaguchi 's The Silent Service manga dropped off the top 10 in its fourth weekend, but it still earned 60,145,200 yen (about US$402,000) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,174,505,210 yen (about US$7.85 million).

The fourth film in the six-part Girls und Panzer das Finale film series also dropped off the top 10 in its third weekend.

While The Concierge , the anime film of Tsuchika Nishimura 's The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store ( Hokkyoku Hyakkaten no Concierge-san ) manga, opened in Japan last Friday, the film did not rank in the top 10 in its opening weekend. Crunchyroll will screen the film in theaters in North America in 2024.

My Hero Academia UA Heroes Battle , the special anime episode for My Hero Academia , ranked #1 in the mini-theater ranking in its opening weekend. The episode will screen in 10 theaters in Japan from October 20 to 26. The episode had its world premiere with its English dub at this year's New York Comic Con event on October 13.

