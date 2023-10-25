News
&sauna's Sakuma-kun Mascot Gets Anime in November
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting Co., Ltd.'s &sauna media brand announced on Thursday that it is producing a television anime featuring its mascot character Sakuma-kun titled Totonoe! Sakuma-kun by &sauna (Prepare Yourself Sakuma-kun! by &sauna) that will premiere on the Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting channel and on the &sauna YouTube channel in November.
The cast includes:
- Kaori Maeda as Sakuma-kun
- Ai Furihata as Sakuma's younger sister Kosaku
- Kazuhiko Inoue as Sakuma's father Karufu
- Ai Orikasa as Sakuma's mother Wako
- Shingo Fujimori as the walking encyclopedia Morifuji
- Fūka Izumi as Narrator
Hiroshi Namiki (Ohiru no Shocker-san, Crane Game Girls) is directing the anime at Kachidoki Studio. Hiroto Sasaki is composing the music. Yū Saitō is the sound director. Tatooine Sound is credited for sound production. Yū Higashitsuzumi is credited for promotion. Masafumi Fukui and Ryōsuke Shibata are credited for planning. Shun Kamimura and Mina Fujiwara are the producers.
The &sauna YouTube channel introduces various sauna venues in Japan.
