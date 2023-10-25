×
&sauna's Sakuma-kun Mascot Gets Anime in November

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Totonoe! Sakuma-kun by &sauna anime also debuts on YouTube

Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting Co., Ltd.'s &sauna media brand announced on Thursday that it is producing a television anime featuring its mascot character Sakuma-kun titled Totonoe! Sakuma-kun by &sauna (Prepare Yourself Sakuma-kun! by &sauna) that will premiere on the Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting channel and on the &sauna YouTube channel in November.

sauna
© Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

The cast includes:

Hiroshi Namiki (Ohiru no Shocker-san, Crane Game Girls) is directing the anime at Kachidoki Studio. Hiroto Sasaki is composing the music. Yū Saitō is the sound director. Tatooine Sound is credited for sound production. Yū Higashitsuzumi is credited for promotion. Masafumi Fukui and Ryōsuke Shibata are credited for planning. Shun Kamimura and Mina Fujiwara are the producers.

The &sauna YouTube channel introduces various sauna venues in Japan.

Sources: PR Times, Comic Natalie

