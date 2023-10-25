News
WarioWare: Move It! Game's Trailer Previews Modes
posted on by Anita Tai
Game launches on November 3
Nintendo launched a new overview trailer for its upcoming WarioWare: Move It! game on Wednesday.
The video previews the game's story mode, party mode, and museum mode, which allows players to replay microgames.
The new entry in the WarioWare series of party games launches for Nintendo Switch on November 3.
The company describes the game:
Grab a pair of Joy-Con controllers and get moving* as you gently shake, punch, dance, wiggle and even curtsey through a multitude microgames, each lasting just a few hilarious seconds. Get into poses called Forms, including the confident Fashionista or the chicken-like Ba-KAW and then get moving!
Source: Nintendo of America's YouTube channel