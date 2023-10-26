Changes of Heart's Kujira Launches New Manga

Koi o Suru Hi no Lingerie manga launches on November 25

The December issue of Kodansha 's Kiss magazine revealed on Wednesday that manga creator Kujira will launch a new manga tentatively titled Koi o Suru Hi no Lingerie (Lingerie for a Day of Loving) in the magazine's next issue on November 25.

Image via Kiss' website © Kodansha

The manga centers on Hazumi, a girl whose recent job has just closed shop, and is now between jobs. After her friend gets her a job at a lingerie store, some customers make fun of her chubbiness, but she is pulled out of the situation by Reo, a former middle school classmate of hers who was once a delinquent.

Kujira launched the Changes of Heart ( Honnō Switch ) manga in Kodansha 's Comic Tint magazine in June 2018, and ended it with its ninth volume in June 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English and it released the ninth volume on February 21.

Kujira launched the A Witch's Love at the End of the World ( Sekai no Owari to Majo no Koi ) manga in Kadokawa 's Comic it magazine in October 2018, and ended it with its third volume in October 2020. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it released the third volume in June 2021.