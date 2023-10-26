The Vampire Dies in No Time Manga Creator Itaru Bonnoki Reveals Illness

Bonnoki has had constant back pain due to ossification of ligamentum flavum

© Itaru Bonnoki, Akita Shoten

manga creatorrevealed on Twitter that following testing, he has been diagnosed with ossification of the ligamentum flavum, or OLF. OLF is the thickening of the ligament in the spinal column that can lead to the narrowing of the spinal canal, which can cause nerve damage. Bonnoki stated that he has had constant back pain for a few months. He is looking for a hospital for surgery, but the procedure is difficult due to the affected location in the body.

Bonnoki extended the current hiatus for his The Vampire Dies in No Time ( Kyūketsuki Sugu Shinu ) manga indefinitely in May. The manga was on a one-month hiatus from March 30 to April 27, and was originally scheduled to resume on May 11.

The manga took several breaks in the last few years, several of which were due to Bonnoki's health.

Bonnoki launched The Vampire Dies in No Time in Weekly Shōnen Champion in June 2015. Akita Shoten published the manga's 25th compiled book volume on May 8.

The anime adaptation's first season premiered in Japan in October 2021, and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The first season had 12 episodes. The second season premiered in January. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll .

The manga is inspiring a "hyper casual game" app temporarily titled Sugu Shinu! (Die Instantly!) for iOS and Android in 2023. The game app will also release in English overseas.

Bonnoki and Nata Ōkura recently launched the manga adaptation of Xemono's Needy Streamer Overload game titled Needy Girl Overdose: Run with My Sick (the manga uses the game's original Japanese title) on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website on March 21.