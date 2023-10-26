Utano Princesama Shining Live Smartphone Game Ends Service, Gets Switch Release

Mobile game ends service on December 26

Image via Utano Princesama Shining Live game's X/Twitter account © SAOTOME GAKUEN・KLabGames

Utano Princesama Shining Live

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of'ssmartphone game announced on Thursday that the game will end its service in Japan on December 26 at 2:00 p.m. JST. The account also announced that it is developing aSwitch version, and details will be announced at a later date.

As of Thursday, the game stopped selling paid Prism and various tickets, and new account registration is terminated.

The game launched in Japan in August 2017. KLab released the game's global version in 2018. The game's English and Traditional Chinese version ended its service in December 2022.

In the game, players can create and train personalized teams out of the 11 ST☆RISH and QUARTET NIGHT idols. The app features original stories starring the characters and a Camera Mode that utilizes AR technology.

Broccoli announced on April 14 that it is developing a new game app for the Utano Princesama dating simulation game series, and stated that the in- franchise Shining Agency and Raging Entertainment will appear in the game.

The Utano PrinceSama franchise began as a romance visual novel series by Broccoli and Nippon Ichi Software , with the first game in the series released on the PlayStation Portable in 2010. The franchise has inspired four anime seasons, and the Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom film opened in Japan in June 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the previous four television anime seasons and the 2019 film.

The Utano☆Princesama Maji LOVE ST☆RISH Tours film opened in Japan in September 2022, and HIDIVE screened the film in the U.S. in January.

Sources: Utano Princesama Shining Live game's website and Twitter account (link 2), Nijimen