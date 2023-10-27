Kenshiro Sakamoto Launches Crazy Sun Manga

Horror action manga centers on siblings subject to creature attacks

GOTcorporation revealed on Monday that Kenshiro Sakamoto will launch a new manga titled Crazy Sun on its Comic MeDu website. The manga launched on the website on Friday.

Image via PR Times © Kenshiro Sakamoto, GOTcorporation

The horror action manga is about Taiyō, who lives with his younger sister Hinata. They are poor, but they are happy together. But suddenly, a creepy insect-like creature starts attacking them every night. When they are finally cornered, a mysterious woman appears before them. What does she intend to do with the siblings?

©Kenshiro Sakamoto, GOTcorporation

Yūcha to Maō

Sakamoto recently ended the) manga (image right) on July 21. Sakamoto launched the manga in February 2021. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on May 31, and the fifth and final volume will release on November 1.

Sakamoto launched the Fairy Tail: Happy's Heroic Adventure ( Fairy Tail: Happy no Daibōken ) spinoff manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga app in July 2018, and ended it in April 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English digitally.

Kodansha USA Publishing is also releasing Sakamoto's Pitch-Black Ten manga in English.



Sources: Comic MeDu, PR Times