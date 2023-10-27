Poupelle of Chimney Town Film Gets NY Screening With Creator, Upcoming NYC Broadway Run of Stage Play

Screening takes place on November 18 at Japan Society

© 西野亮廣／｢映画えんとつ町のプペル｣製作委員会

Entotsu-chō no Poupelle

Japan Society announced on Thursday that it is collaborating withandto host a special screening of's anime film of's) picture book with creator Nishino in attendance. Nishino will discuss an upcoming New York City Broadway adaptation based on Japan's stage play musical. He will also discuss the film's creation and success. The screening will take place at Japan Society in New York on November 18.

The original musical adaptation opened in Tokyo in November 2021. Another musical will open in August 2025.

The official website for the musical states that the staff has established a company in New York and is working with local creators for a performance on Broadway..

Anime NYC had planned to host Nishino last November, but canceled his appearance due to a schedule change.

Eleven Arts began screening Poupelle of Chimney Town across North America in January 2022, and it describes the film:

Poupelle of Chimney Town is the story of young Lubicchi living among the thick smoke from the chimneys of his isolated town, yearning to see the “stars” —to know the truth —his father always told him about. One Halloween night he meets Poupelle, a man made of garbage, and together they look to the sky as their adventure begins. Spectacularly beautiful, filled with inspiring performances and splendid music and sound effects, and produced at Tokyo's famed Studio 4ºC, Poupelle of Chimney Town brings laughter, tears and joy.

The film opened in Japan in December 2020 and ranked at #4 and earned 322,998,700 (about US$3.13 million) in its opening weekend.

Yusuke Hirota (CGI director for Berserk films, Harmony ) directed the film, with Nishino serving as production supervisor, original creator, and writer. Atsuko Fukushima ( Genius Party , Robot Carnival ) designed the characters.

Source: Press release