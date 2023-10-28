×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Kumiko Watanabe Replaces Keiko Yamamoto as Sazae-san's Hanazawa

posted on by Egan Loo
Shigeru Ushiyama also replaces Kōtarō Nakamura as Isasaka-sensei

Voice actress Kumiko Watanabe will replace Keiko Yamamoto as the voice of Hanako Hanazawa in the Sazae-san television anime. In addition, Shigeru Ushiyama will replace Kōtarō Nakamura as Isasaka-sensei.

hanazawasan
© 長谷川町子美術館

The anime, the world's longest running animated television series, premiered in October 5, 1969, and Yamamoto has been playing Hanazawa since 1972. Yamamoto's final turn in the role is in this Sunday's episode, and Watanabe will assume the role on November 5.

Nakamura has been playing Isasaka-sensei since 2009. Ushiyama will take over the role on November 12.

isasakasensei
© 長谷川町子美術館

Source: Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives