Kumiko Watanabe Replaces Keiko Yamamoto as Sazae-san's Hanazawa

Voice actress Kumiko Watanabe will replace Keiko Yamamoto as the voice of Hanako Hanazawa in the Sazae-san television anime. In addition, Shigeru Ushiyama will replace Kōtarō Nakamura as Isasaka-sensei.

The anime, the world's longest running animated television series, premiered in October 5, 1969, and Yamamoto has been playing Hanazawa since 1972. Yamamoto's final turn in the role is in this Sunday's episode, and Watanabe will assume the role on November 5.

Nakamura has been playing Isasaka-sensei since 2009. Ushiyama will take over the role on November 12.

