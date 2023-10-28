Live-Action Teasing Master Takagi-san Show's 1st Video Streamed

Series streams on, airs on TV in Japan starting in March 2024

TBS revealed the first footage on Friday for the live-action adaptation of Sōichirō Yamamoto 's Teasing Master Takagi-san ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san ) manga.

© TBS

Rui Tsukishima (model for'smagazine,episode guest actress) and fellow teenager Sōya Kurokawa ('s) star as Takagi and Nishikata, respectively. The live-action series filmed entirely on location at Kagawa Prefecture's Shōdo Island, the setting of the earlier anime adaptation.

Rikiya Imaizumi (live-action Hōzuki-san Chi no Aneki , Chihiro-san, Just Only Love) is directing and also co-writing the scripts with Tomoki Kanazawa (Sanctuary, Sabakan) and Jun Hagimori ( Sabakan). TBS is producing in collaboration with FINE Entertainment .

The series will premiere on Netflix on Tuesdays next March, with an international release planned. The series will also air in the TBS channel's Drama Stream programming block in March on Tuesdays at 24:58 (effectively, Wednesdays at 12:58 a.m. JST).

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Middle schooler Nishikata has had it with his classmate who sits nearby, Takagi. Day in and day out, she comes after him with every sort of trick or prank. Even when he tries to tease her back, she's always one step ahead but he's not about to give up that easily in this battle of cunning and youth!

Yamamoto launched the manga in Gessan mini , the accompanying booklet to Shogakukan 's Gessan ( Monthly Shonen Sunday ) magazine, in 2013. After Yamamoto finished serializing his Fudatsuki no Kyōko-chan manga in Gessan in June 2016, Teasing Master Takagi-san moved to Gessan in July 2016. The manga ended serialization on October 12.

The manga has also inspired three television anime seasons and an anime film.

Sources: TBS, Comic Natalie