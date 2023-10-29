Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage Anime Reveals Key Visual, Dialogue+ Theme Song Info

The official website of Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage ( Jaku Chara Tomozaki-kun 2nd Stage ), the second television anime season of Yūki Yaku 's Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ( Jaku-chara Tomozaki-kun ) light novel series, revealed the new season's key visual, and the theme songs by DIALOGUE+ . The new season's opening theme song is titled "Easy? Hard? Shikashite Susume!" (Easy? Hard? But Let's Move On!), and the ending theme song is titled "Dareka Janai Kara" (Because It's Not Someone). DIALOGUE+ also performed the first season's theme songs. The anime's staff also revealed that the new season will air in January on the AT-X , Tokyo MX , and BS11 channels in Japan.

The anime's second season features the returning cast and staff.

The first anime premiered in January 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub . Funimation describes the story:

Expert gamer Tomozaki Fumiya doesn't exactly fit in, but he wishes he did. With no written rules for success and gameplay that doesn't work in his favor, the real world seems impossible for someone like him. But, like any noob, all he really needs are some strategies and a seasoned player like Aoi Hinami to help him. Hopefully with her guidance, Tomozaki will gain the experience he needs.

The anime also received two OVA episodes that were bundled with the third and fourth Blu-ray Disc and DVD home video volumes of the anime in May and June 2021, respectively. Funimation also streamed those episodes.

