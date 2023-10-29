Chinese-Animated Series 'A Herbivorous Dragon of 5,000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized' Gets 2nd Season

Japanese-dubbed version premiered in Japan on January 6

Season 1 visual bilibili ©Kaisei Enomoto, Syugao / KADOKAWA 2022

Yowai 5000-nen no Sōshoku Dragon, Iware Naki Jaryū Nintei

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of's Sneaker Bunko imprint announced on October 18 that the Chinese-animated series adaptation of's) novel series will get a second season.

LAN Studio produced the first season, which premiered on bilibili in July 2022. bilibili began streaming the series with English subtitles in August 2022. The Japanese-dubbed version premiered on January 6 on the AT-X channel, and it also aired on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji .

Crunchyroll is also streaming the series and describes the story:

Desperate to defend her village from the demon king, Reiko offers herself to a 5,000-year-old dragon for his help in exchange, but the flame-breathing beast is vegetarian and a total weakling. Together they embark on a journey to take down the demon king. With her dragon comrade, Reiko claims that she's his disciple, able to draw from his infinite powers, but is it really from him?

Kaisei launched the novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in June 2017, and published the latest chapter in June 2020. (Kaisei has since posted several short stories to commemorate the animated adaptation.) Kadokawa began publishing the novels with illustrations by Syugao in February 2018, and published the third volume in October 2019.

Kōichi Muro published a manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine from 2018 to 2019. Square Enix published the fifth and final compiled volume in March 2020.

