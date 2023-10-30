Sega's 404 GAME RE:SET Game Ends Service on January 5

404 GAME RE:SET game launched on April 25

Image via Sega © Sega

404 GAME RE:SET

Sega

announced on Monday that it will end service of the game on January 5, less than a year since the game launched. The company also revealed the development of an offline edition of the game for players to look back on the game's content for release in late November until the game's closure. Players will need to preserve save data on a game device in order to access it offline.is advising players to download and complete the climactic story scenarios prior to the game's maintenance on January 5. The company will continue to offer content and events for the game's remaining two months of service.

The game launched in Japan for iOS and Android devices on April 25.

NieR series creator Yokō Tarō is the game's creative director. Yuugen designed the characters. Gosuke Nakamura produced the game.

The game takes place in a dystopian world where Sega controls everything. This happened because Sega gave its games identities, and a group of brainwashed games-turned-girls known as "Cast" came into power. Players must battle to restore the world that Sega continues to rule over.

Sega Games represented as characters include After Burner, Virtua Fighter, Virtua Cop , and Outrun . The game also features SNK , CAPCOM , and Bandai Namco Entertainment games.

Source: 404 Game RE:SET's website via Gematsu