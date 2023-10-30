The Kingdoms of Ruin Anime to Replace Junya Ikeda as Oz's Voice

©2023 yoruhashi／マッグガーデン・「はめつのおうこく」製作委員会

Hametsu no Ōkoku

The official website for the television anime of's) manga announced on Monday that the anime will replaceas the voice of the character Oz in the anime, following Ikeda's arrest for allegedly participating in fraud on the same day. The anime will announce a newfor the character at a later date.

Meanwhile, Happy Elements , the company that produces the Ensemble Stars! game and anime franchise , issued a statement on Monday to report that it is still evaluating the situation before announcing a course of action. Ikeda voices the character Mitsuru Tenma in the Ensemble Stars! franchise .

Aside from those two roles, Ikeda's roles include Millions Knives in Trigun Stampede , Jō Kido in the Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna and the six Digimon Adventure tri. movies, and Ataru Suruga in the Majestic Prince series and Majestic Prince: Genetic Awakening anime film. On screen, he played Gokai Silver in the Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger series and Zen the Flame Sword Knight in the Garo franchise . Ikeda's talent agency BāRU canceled his contract following the arrest.