Investment Firm KKR Acquires Simon & Schuster for US$1.62 Billion

reported on Monday that investment firm KKR (Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.) acquired publishing businessfrom Paramount for US$1.62 billion.

Chief executive officer Jonathan Karp will remain in his position after the deal. Karp called the acquisition "a return to our roots as a standalone company and an opportunity for all of us to forge a new path together.” The acquisition also makes Simon & Schuster the only independent major trade publisher in the United States.

Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle resigned from his position in December 2022 following the company's unsuccessful attempted acquisition of publishing business Simon & Schuster .

Publishing business Simon & Schuster 's parent company Paramount Global did not extend the purchase agreement it had with Penguin Random House to acquire Simon & Schuster last November, terminating the purchase and forcing Penguin Random House to pay Paramount Global a US$200 million termination fee.

A federal judge blocked the Penguin Random House acquisition of Simon & Schuster that November, in agreement with the Justice Department's finding that the acquistion would have Penguin Random House "hold unprecedented control and outsize influence over which books are published in the U.S. and how much authors are paid," saying that the merger may be "substantially to lessen competition."

Penguin Random House sought to overturn the ruling with an appeal, but needed Paramount Global to extend the purchase agreement by late November 2022. Paramount Global's refusal to extend the agreement voided the acquisition.

The New York Times cited a source saying that Paramount Global would likely pursue selling Simon & Schuster in 2023, but would await a bid price that will match the publishing company's recent improved performance. Simon & Schuster 's profits for the first nine months of 2022 were up 29% compared to 2021.

Background

ViacomCBS announced in November 2020 that it had agreed to sell the publishing business Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, for US$2.175 billion. The cash transaction was expected to close in 2021. After the purchase, Simon & Schuster would continue as a separate publishing unit under the Penguin Random House umbrella. Simon & Schuster 's President and CEO Jonathan Karp and COO and CFO Dennis Eulau would continue to head the company.

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit in November 2021 that sought to block Penguin Random House 's acquisition due to antitrust concerns. The Justice Department said that if the deal went through, Penguin Random House would "hold unprecedented control and outsize influence over which books are published in the U.S. and how much authors are paid."

The American Booksellers Association (ABA) asked the Department of Justice in December 2020 to challenge the purchase due to antitrust implications, expressing concerns the purchase would lead to a large consolidation of power in the U.S. book publishing industry, which could make it more difficult for authors and editors to attract support they need to write books.

Penguin Random House and ViacomCBS's attorneys argued in court in December 2021 that the proposed acquisition would benefit authors and be "pro competitive," adding that it should not be blocked under federal antitrust law. Their attorneys claimed that the merger would allow Penguin Random House to bring "enhanced distribution capacity to a greater number of authors, including Simon & Schuster 's authors." They also stated that the U.S. Justice Department cannot prove that the merger will reduce competition or diminish pay for book rights. Lead attorney for Penguin Random House Dan Petrocelli said that the merger "will only enhance competition."

Penguin Random House Publisher Services' clients include Seven Seas Entertainment , Kodansha USA Publishing (which handles the Kodansha Comics and Vertical imprints), Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. for its Square Enix Manga & Books publishing label, and Dark Horse Comics .

Simon & Schuster distributes Viz Media manga and novel publications in North America.

Source: Deadline (Dade Hayes)