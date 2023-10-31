Nitroplus, Nitro Arts Announce New Dolls Nest Game for PC

Visual novel developer Nitroplus and its graphics production team Nitro Arts announced a new game titled Dolls Nest on Tuesday. Nitro Arts is credited for planning and the graphics production, while Nitroplus is credited for production. The game will ship for PC via Steam .

Nitro Arts changed its name from Nitroplusarts to Nitro Arts on the same day as the announcement.

Nitroplus debuted with the Phantom of Inferno (later inspiring the Phantom ~Requiem for the Phantom~ ) visual novel in 2000. The work is Gen Urobuchi 's first visual novel for the company, and he would become the company's most notable and prolific writer. The company is known for its stories exploring dark themes and high concept and detailed settings. It has produced many iconic visual novels, including Saya no Uta , Full Metal Daemon: Muramasa , Demonbane , Jingai Makyō , and many others. The company collaborated with 5pb. to work on the Chaos;HEAd and Steins;Gate visual novels. It has also created online games such as Touken Ranbu and Smile of the Arsnotoria . In addition, it has a boys love visual novel brand named Nitro+CHiRAL , which has produced such works as togainu no chi , DRAMAtical Murder , and Slow Damage .

