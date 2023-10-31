One Piece Film Red Anime Tops 20 Billion Yen

Film topped milestone after 2nd week of encore screening

©Eiichiro Oda/2022 One Piece production committee

one-month encore screening has, since its October 20 opening, put the film with a total of earned 20 billion yen (about US$133 million), combined with the film's original screening from August 6, 2022 to January 29. The film earned about 300 million yen (about US$1.98 million) from encore screenings. The film has sold a total of 14.5 million tickets.

The encore screening ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and sold 122,000 tickets to earn 159,197,710 yen (about US$1.06 million) in its first three days.

The movie has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office.

The film has surpassed Howl's Moving Castle as the #5 highest-earning anime film in Japan. Moreover, the film has earned the equivalent of 31.9 billion yen (about US$246.5 million) worldwide, thus surpassing Howl's Moving Castle as the #4 highest-earning anime film globally.

The film is also the #8 highest-earning film of all time in Japan and topped Japan's box office for 2022 in terms of yen earned and tickets sold.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web