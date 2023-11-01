Blue Lock Manga Goes on 1-Week Hiatus Due to Artist's Health

Soccer manga launched in 2018

Image via Amazon Japan © Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Yūsuke Nomura, Kodansha

This year's 48th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's Blue Lock manga is taking a one-week break, citing Nomura's health. The series will return in the 49th issue due out on November 8, pending his recovery.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the original BLUELOCK manga in English digitally, and is also publishing it in print. The company describes the story:

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?

Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 26th compiled book volume on September 14.

The BLUELOCK television anime premiered in Japan in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and streamed an English dub. The anime is getting a second season and an anime film. The film is based on the BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- spinoff manga.