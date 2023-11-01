Doctor Elise Anime Unveils Character Video, Theme Song Artists

Character Elise performs "believer" opening, singer Maju Arai performs "Listen" ending

Kadokawa started streaming a character promo video for Doctor Elise , the television anime based on author Yuin and illustrator Mini 's Surgeon Elise ( Gekai Elise , or Oegwauisa Elise in Korean) medical reincarnation fantasy web novels and vertical-scrolling manwha, on Wednesday. The video features the protagonist Elise. Kadokawa also revealed that Elise (as voiced by Yui Ishikawa ) is performing the anime's opening theme song "believer," and singer Maju Arai is performing the ending theme song "Listen."

The anime stars (from left to right in image above):

Yui Ishikawa as Elise

as Elise Yōhei Azakami as Linden

as Linden Yoshimasa Hosoya as Graham

The anime will premiere in January 2024.

Kumiko Habara ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ) is directing the anime at Maho Film . Deko Akao ( Komi Can't Communicate ) is handling series composition. Yūko Watabe is designing the characters. Kakao Entertainment Corp. is the anime's associate producer.

The anime's story follows Aoi Takamoto, who was once an evil empress named Elise before being executed by her husband Linden. When Elise is reincarnated into the modern world as Aoi, she becomes a surgeon to atone for her mistakes. However, after she dies in a plane crash, she is once again reincarnated back into her former life as Elise, 10 years before her execution. She avoids marrying Linden this time around to prevent a tragedy. With her medical knowledge, she decides she wants to become a doctor again in this life.

Yuin and Mini launched the manwha on KakaoPage in 2017. Tappytoon publishes the English version as Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp . The series ended in February 2021. There are 10 total volumes for the manwha and four volumes for the novels. Kadokawa will start releasing the original novel's Japanese version on January 15.



