Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans G Game Ends Service in January

© Bandai Namco Entertainment

Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans G

announced on Tuesday that itsapp will end service on January 11, 14 months after the app debuted in November 2022.

The announcement noted that Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans: Urðr-Hunt ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans : Urðr-Hunt ), the spinoff from the Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans ) television anime series, will have a separate announcement relating to it on the anime's website and social media at a later date.

Sunrise and Bandai Namco Entertainment announced the Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans: Urðr-Hunt spinoff in 2019, and it debuted within the Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans G app. Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans G is an app that combines anime and game elements, and brings together the original anime and Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans: Urðr-Hunt .

The television anime's first season premiered in 2015, and the second season premiered in 2016. Daisuki , Gundam.info , and Hulu streamed the first season as it aired, and Crunchyroll streamed both seasons, and also streamed an English dub . Toonami began airing the first season with an English dub in June 2016, and debuted the second season in October 2017.

Writer Hajime Kamoshida and artists Dango and Hirosuke Terama's Mobile Suit Gundam : Tekketsu no Orphans Gekkō spinoff manga ended in Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine in March 2018.

Source: Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans G app's Twitter account via Yara-on!





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.