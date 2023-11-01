Interactive Silent Hill Ascension Game Streams VOD of Halloween Launch

Viewers vote on game choices live during stream

Image via Silent Hill: Ascension's Twitter account © Genvid Entertainment, Konami Digital Entertainment

Genvid Entertainment premiered the Silent Hill: Ascension "interactive streaming series" game project on Halloween night. The first episode debuted at 9:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. A VOD (video-on-demand) of the stream is available on the game's website and app. Choices are available at a minimum of 24 hours, so participants can vote without watching the stream live.

The game is streaming live daily.

The Twitter account for the game noted pre-registrations for the game have reached 1 million across Google Play and Apple 's App Store.

Jacob Navok, CEO of Genvid Entertainment, previously described the game as centering on intergenerational trauma of characters from around the world. Viewers will be able to decide how to affect the story in real time as the stream runs (Navok describes the stream as running on Amazon 's IVS backend for Twitch , and will be able to "run anywhere that Twitch runs"). Audience members will be able to guide the story by completing missions and puzzles that affect characters' mental states as the stream unfolds. The audience effectively decides the canonical ending.

The game project's staff includes chief creative officer Stephan Bugaj (Pixar/Telltale), creative director Martin Montgomery (Riot/Telltale), and production director Shiaw-Ling Lai (Wizards of the Coast/Telltale). Cevin Key serves as the game's music composer.

Genvid, Behaviour Interactive ( Dead by Daylight ), J.J. Abrams ' Bad Robot Games, and dj2 Entertainment - a company that adapts games for television and film - are working together on the experience.

Konami 's Silent Hill horror game franchise debuted in 1999. Konami also announced in October 2022 that it will release a remake of the Silent Hill 2 game, as well as the new games Silent Hill: Townfall and Silent Hill f . Konami is also producing the new Return to Silent Hill live-action film.

Sources: Deadline (Dade Hayes), Silent Hill Ascension's Twitter account