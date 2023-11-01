Kia Asamiya's Speope!! Manga Ends With 8th Volume

7th, 8th volumes ship on December 26

Speope!!

The December issue of'smagazine announced on Monday that the seventh and eighth compiled book volumes of's(Space Opera!!) manga will ship simultaneously on December 26, with the eighth volume being the manga's final one.

The manga centers on the protagonist Opera Cat Rune and the protagonist's machine, the "Fragile," as they travel through space. At the same time, Kamon the Robot contemplates where it is from, where it is headed, and what it will become.

Asamiya launched the manga in Young King Ours in March 2019. Shonengahosha published the manga's sixth volume on September 30.

Asamiya created the Silent Möbius , Steam Detectives , Compiler , and Junk: Record of the Last Hero manga, among others. He provided character designs for the Martian Successor Nadesico anime (which he later adapted into the Nadesico manga), adapted the Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace film into a manga, and wrote and drew the Batman: The Child of Dreams comic. Many of his manga have been adapted into anime.

Viz Media published his Silent Möbius and Steam Detectives manga in North America, while CPM Manga published Nadesico , and DrMaster published Junk: Record of the Last Hero . Manga Planet licensed Silent Möbius in July 2020.