Nanaki Nanao Ends 1st Part of Völundio ~Divergent Sword Saga~ Manga; Announces Long Hiatus

Nanao takes break to prepare for manga's 2nd part, improve deteriorating health

© Nanaki Nanao, Shogakukan

Manga ONE

Völundio ~Divergent Sword Saga~

Iken Senki Völundio

'sservice published the first part's final chapter of's) manga on Sunday. With the end of the manga's first part, Nanao also announced that they will take a long break to prepare for the manga's second part, and improve their physical condition, which has been deteriorating.

Nanao launched the manga with a prologue chapter on the Manga ONE service in August 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on October 12. The manga ranked #18 in the eighth "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) web manga category in 2022.

Comikey publishes the manga digitally in English, and describes the story:

“I want to live a peaceful and stable life! That's my dream! That's why I refuse to die here!” The latest title from the author of " Helck "! Cleo is a mercenary whose dream is to buy his own home and live peacefully. But while he's fleeing from a group of bandits that were unexpectedly strong, he meets a mysterious demi-human girl named Kohaku that claims to have foreseen his death. And for some untold reason, she has also vowed to protect him from any and all danger. Will Cleo manage to survive and live his dream life?

Nanao began serializing the fantasy manga Helck on the Manga ONE and Ura Sunday services in 2014, and ended it in 2017. Shogakukan published the manga in 12 volumes. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan on July 11, and is airing for a continuous two cours , for a half-year run. HIDIVE is streaming the series as it airs.