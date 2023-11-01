Solo Leveling Anime's Trailer Reveals Opening Theme by TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Hiroyuki Sawano

Anime gets world premiere on December 10

The official website for the anime of writer Chugong and the late artist DUBU 's (REDICE Studio) Solo Leveling manhwa announced on Wednesday that BTS sibling idol group TOMORROW X TOGETHER and composer Hiroyuki Sawano (SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]) will perform the opening theme song "LEveL." The website streamed a trailer that previews the song. The video also reveals that the anime will have its world premiere with the first two episodes in Tokyo and Seoul on December 10, followed by a premiere in Los Angeles on December 14.

The website also shared announcement videos by TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Sawano.

The song's single will launch on January 24.

The anime will premiere in January.

The anime's main cast includes:

(The Korean character names above are written familiy name first, while the Japanese names are written familiy name last.)

It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the "gates"—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals "hunters." Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates. In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as "the weakest hunter of all mankind." One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up... while the others aren't.

Shunsuke Nakashige ( Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory ) is directing the anime series at A-1 Pictures , and Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! ) is the head writer. Tomoko Sudo ( Alice in Borderland , Fragtime ) is designing the characters, and Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Blue Exorcist , Kill la Kill , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is composing the music.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime outside of Asia.

The manhwa adaptation of Chugong 's Solo Leveling novel series, with illustrations by DUBU launched on Webtoon services in March 2018 and ended in December 2021. Yen Press publishes the manhwa and original novel series in English.

Kadokawa publishes the manhwa in Japanese under the title Ore Dake Level-Up na Ken (I'm the Only One Who Has Leveled Up), and released the 14th compiled book volume on September 22.