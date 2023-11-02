Call of the Night Manga Enters Last Arc With 18th Volume

18th volume ships on November 17

© Kotoyama, Shogakukan

Yofukashi no Uta

is listing the 18th compiled book volume of's) manga as entering the manga's last arc. The volume will ship on November 17.

Viz Media licensed the Call of the Night manga, and it released the 13th volume on September 12. It describes the manga:

Nanakusa is a vampire. That's okay with human Ko. He wants to be one too. But transformation doesn't come that easily... When Nazuna invites Ko to spend the night at her place in an abandoned building, he's stoked! But then he awakens to kisses on his neck with a little too much bite to them... Is it just the delicious taste of his blood that makes her meet him night after night for late-night adventures, conversation and...naps? Or something else? Then, when a cute girl from Yamori's past shows up and competes for his attention, his budding relationship with the undead is put to the test!

Kotoyama ( Dagashi Kashi ) launched the Call of the Night manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in August 2019. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2022. HIDIVE streamed the anime with English subtitles as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the anime on Blu-ray Disc on September 5.

Kotoyama began the Dagashi Kashi manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in June 2014, and ended it in April 2018. The manga was nominated for the 41st annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 11th and final volume in May 2018. The first 12-episode television anime adaptation of Dagashi Kashi premiered in January 2016. Funimation streamed the series with subtitles as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub . The company released the anime on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in April 2017. The second 12-episode season premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed Dagashi Kashi 2 as it aired in Japan. Funimation then released the second season of the anime on home video in October 2018.

Source: Shogakukan