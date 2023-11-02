Hana-Doll*~Flowering~ Boys were still in a dream Anime Unveils Staff, TV Airing

MOVIC 's Hana Doll* booth at Animate Girls Festival 2023 unveiled the staff, character designs, and television broadcast for the Hana-Doll*~Flowering~ Boys were still in a dream anime on Friday.

© 2019HANA-Doll

Masahiro Takata ( Libra of Nil Admirari , The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World ) is directing the anime at A-Real . Risa Arai ( 18if design assistant) is designing the characters, and GyroKnuckle ( The Family Circumstances of the Irregular Witch ) is overseeing the series scripts. Takanori Yamaura ( Musasino! ) is the animation producer at A-Real , and UWAN Pictures ' Saya Fukase ( Azur Lane , Ensemble Stars! ) is producing the 3D CG. The franchise creator R/0 is also credited as the "Amagiri supervising producer."

In the story of the "2.5D idol project," the "Hana Ningyō Project" (Flower Doll Project) exists to artificially create the "perfect idols" by implanting special flower seeds inside their bodies. The franchise follows the growth of young men who dedicate their lives to the project.

The franchise features the seven-member all-male group Anthos* and the three-member all-male group Loulou*di. The franchise features music, drama CDs, and merchandise. The first drama CD with two songs shipped in June 2019. The "intellectually stimulating" content in the drama CDs include many investigative elements.

The anime will adapt the "first season" of the drama CD series, titled "Flowering." The franchise is currently on its third season of drama CDs.

A manga for the franchise titled Hana-Doll*~Flowering~ Boys were still in a dream launched in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in November 2020.

Sources: Hana Doll* frnachise's Animate Girls Festival 2023 booth, Comic Natalie