I Parry Everything Light Novels Get TV Anime

Nabeshiki and Kawaguchi 's I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! ( Ore wa Subete o "Parry" Suru: Gyaku Kanchigai no Sekai Saikyō wa Bōken-sha ni Naritai ) is getting a television anime. Publisher Earth Star Entertainment streamed a video announcement for the anime as well as the novels' seventh volume release on November 15.

Image courtey of J-Novel Club

The Kingdom of Clays faces a conflict that will shape the face of the continent for centuries to come...but Noor doesn't have a clue about any of that! Having freshly arrived at the royal capital after over a decade of rigorous, isolated training at his mountain home, he's dead set on achieving his childhood dream of becoming an adventurer, even if the only skills he possesses are useless ones. Sure, he can [Parry] thousands of swords in the span of a single breath, but everybody knows you need more than that if you want to be an adventurer! Our hero's road to making his dream come true will be long(?) and arduous(?)—but if there's one thing Noor's not afraid of, it's some good ol' fashioned hard work!

Nabeshiki began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in October 2019, where it is still ongoing. Earth Star Entertainment released the first volume of the story's print edition in September 2020, with illustrations by Kawaguchi . The sixth novel volume shipped on June 15.

KRSG launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Earth Star Entertainment 's Comic Earth Star website in September 2020. Earth Star Entertainment released the manga's second compiled book volume in November 2021.

Source: Comic Natalie