Fighting game launches on January 26

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Wednesday that the upcoming Tekken 8 fighting game is adding Devil Jin, Zafina, Lee Chaolan, and Alisa Bosconovitch as new fighters.

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment Image courtesy of

Update: Bandai Namco Entertainment further revealed on Thursday that Victor Chevalier is joining the lineup. Vincent Cassel is voicing the character.

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the character:

In the game, Victor Chevalier is a living legend who founded the UN's independent forces. Descended from a lineage of distinguished knights, with a dream to rescue those in need, he followed the footsteps of his father and enlisted in the French Navy before joining the UN. As he felt the world was on the brink of being taken over by a corporate giant, he founded and trained the Raven Force, armed forces that have the authority to act at their own discretion to counter the corporation's private armies. Armed with an haute couture suit and the latest optical weapons, Victor takes up the mantle as leader of the UN forces and readies himself for the fight.

Tekken 8 will launch on January 26. The game will feature 32 characters at launch, including Panda.

The game began closed network testing for PlayStation 5 on July 21 and for Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam on July 28. The closed network tests included cross-play. The game has also been available to play at select events worldwide. The game was available to play during the EVO 2023 event from August 4 to 6.

The game is under development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, Ling Xiaoyu, Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith, Lili, and Hwoarang will all be playable characters.

Tekken 7 launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in June 2017. The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.