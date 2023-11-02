Zatsu Tabi-That's Journey- Gets Spinoff Manga About Koyomi

Travel manga with upcoming anime launched in 2019

© Kenta Ishizaka, Kadokawa

The December issue of Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine began serializing a spinoff series for Kenta Ishizaka 's Zatsu Tabi -That's Journey- manga on Friday titled Zatsu Tabi - Another Side View- Hasunuma Koyomi no Nichijō (The Daily Life of Koyomi Hasunuma). Meidosuki draws the manga.

The magazine revealed in May that the series has an anime adaptation in the works. As part of the announcement, viewers participated in a survey for the most popular travel locale in Japan, which may appear in the anime.

The manga centers on Chika Suzugamori, a college student who has been shopping some manga pitches around to publishers ever since she won a rookie manga award, but keeps getting rejected. Just as she was about to lose hope in ever breaking into the manga industry, she decides on a whim to go traveling without any particular goal.

Ishizaka launched the manga in Dengeki Maoh in March 2019, and it is ongoing. Kadokawa published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on May 26.



Source: Dengeki Maoh December issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.