Crunchyroll Streams IDOLiSH7 Theatrical Anime

Gekijо̄ban IDOLiSH7 LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD

IDOLiSH7

began streaming, the theatrical anime concert for the, on Thursday. It is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and India.

The theatrical anime concert opened in Japan on May 20, and earned 220 million yen (about US$1.58 million) in its opening weekend. The film earned over 700 million yen (about US$5.02 million), and sold 440,000 tickets in its first 22 days in theaters. The milestone coincided with the franchise 's eighth anniversary on June 10.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Aspiring idols come to Takanashi Productions to form musical groups, in hopes of finding international fame. Four groups decide to put on a live performance. IDOLiSH7 , TRIGGER, Re:vale, and ŹOOĻ each have their own distinct dances, style, and presence. Together, they'll put on a concert for the ages. Discover a performance unlike any other from the groups you've come to love!

The 16 cast members of the IDOLiSH7, TRIGGER, Re: vale, and ŹOOĻ units reprise their roles from the anime series and games. The screenings have two separate variations with different setlists each. The "Day 1" version screened first on May 20, and the "Day 2" version premiered on May 21. From May 22 on, theatergoers were able to choose which versions to watch. The film will also had 4DX, MX4D, and Dolby Cinema screenings in Japan, starting on June 24.

Hiroshi Nishikiori ( Argonavis from BanG Dream! ) and Kensuke Yamamoto ( Trigun Stampede VFX art director) directed the anime at Orange . IDOLiSH7 creator Bunta Tsushimi wrote the screenplay. Arina Tanemura ( IDOLiSH7 , Full Moon O Sagashite ) is credited for the original character design. Hitomi Miyazaki designed the characters. Eiji Inomoto ( Trigun Stampede ) was the CG chief director.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)