Makoto Shinkai to Attend Pop-Up Retrospective Event for His Films in Los Angeles on November 19

Suzume

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Friday thatwill open a special one-day private pop-up event titled ": A Journey fromthrough" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on November 19. Director Shinkai will be in attendance at the event.

The event will feature artwork and materials from eight of Shinkai's films, including Voices of a Distant Star , your name. , Weathering With You , and his most recent movie Suzume . There will be an accompanying film retrospective in the Academy Museum's Ted Mann Theater.

RSVPs will open on November 6 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Makoto Shinkai 's Suzume ( Suzume no Tojimari ) film opened in Japan at #1 in November 2022. It opened in North America on April 14. Crunchyroll screened the film in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub.

Shinkai's Weathering With You opened in Japan in July 2019. Shinkai's your name. film opened in Japan in August 2016. Voices of a Distant Star debuted in Japan in 2002.

