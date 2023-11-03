News
Onimusha Anime's New Clip Highlights Toshiro Mifune as Musashi Miyamoto
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Netflix unveiled a new English-subtitled trailer for the anime of CAPCOM's Onimusha game on Thursday. The trailer highlights the late prolific actor Toshirō Mifune (Rashomon, Seven Samurai) as the character model for Musashi Miyamoto.
The anime premiered worldwide on Thursday.
Previously announced cast members include:
- Akio Ōtsuka as Musashi Miyamoto
- Toshihiko Seki as Kojiro Sasaki
- Houchu Ohtsuka as Kensuke Matsui
- Daiki Yamashita as Sahei
- Subaru Kimura as Goro-Maru
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Heikuro
- Kazuyuki Okitsu as Kaizen
- Makoto Furukawa as Gensai
- Aya Yamane as Sayo
- Ryohei Kimura as Iemon
Shinya Sugai (Walking Meat, Dragon's Dogma) directed the anime at Sublimation. Hideyuki Kurata (Read or Die original novels, Made in Abyss, Goblin Slayer), Koji Endo (live-action Blade of the Immortal, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable) composed the music. Shochiku was credited for historical supervision. Keiji Tsuji (13 Assassins, live-action Blade of the Immortal) was the stunt coordinator. Kim Jung Gi was credited for character designs, except for the character of Miyamoto Musashi, which was credited to Manilyn Toledana.
Famed director Takashi Miike (live-action Ichi the Killer, Blade of the Immortal, Crows Zero, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, Terraformars) served as the supervising director.
Måneskin performs the anime's theme song "The Loneliest."
CAPCOM debuted the Onimusha Sengoku-era survival action game series in 2001. The games in the series retell stories from the Sengoku era but with supernatural elements. The latest game in the series, a remaster of Onimusha: Warlords, released in January 2019.
The game series previously inspired the Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams CG film in 2006. The film compiles the CG-animated footage from CAPCOM's Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams PlayStation 2 video game and also adds extra animated scenes.