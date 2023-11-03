Onimusha Anime's New Clip Highlights Toshiro Mifune as Musashi Miyamoto

Anime premiered worldwide on November 2

Netflix unveiled a new English-subtitled trailer for the anime of CAPCOM 's Onimusha game on Thursday. The trailer highlights the late prolific actor Toshirō Mifune ( Rashomon, Seven Samurai ) as the character model for Musashi Miyamoto.

© Netflix

The anime premiered worldwide on Thursday.

Previously announced cast members include:

Shinya Sugai ( Walking Meat , Dragon's Dogma ) directed the anime at Sublimation . Hideyuki Kurata ( Read or Die original novels, Made in Abyss , Goblin Slayer ), Koji Endo (live-action Blade of the Immortal , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable ) composed the music. Shochiku was credited for historical supervision. Keiji Tsuji ( 13 Assassins , live-action Blade of the Immortal ) was the stunt coordinator. Kim Jung Gi was credited for character designs, except for the character of Miyamoto Musashi, which was credited to Manilyn Toledana .

Famed director Takashi Miike (live-action Ichi the Killer , Blade of the Immortal , Crows Zero , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , Terraformars ) served as the supervising director.

Måneskin performs the anime's theme song "The Loneliest."

CAPCOM debuted the Onimusha Sengoku-era survival action game series in 2001. The games in the series retell stories from the Sengoku era but with supernatural elements. The latest game in the series, a remaster of Onimusha : Warlords , released in January 2019.

The game series previously inspired the Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams CG film in 2006. The film compiles the CG-animated footage from CAPCOM 's Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams PlayStation 2 video game and also adds extra animated scenes.