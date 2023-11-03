News
Toonami Airs Immortal Grand Prix Remastered Anime
posted on by Anita Tai
Adult Swim's Toonami programming block announced on Wednesday that it will air the remastered Immortal Grand Prix (IGPX) anime as part of its new programming. Episode 1 and 2 air on November 5 at 2:00 a.m. EST (as Daylight Saving Time ends). The show will then air on Sundays at 2:30 a.m. EST in the weeks afterward.
Toonami previously announced the addition of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc anime on November 12 at 12:00 a.m. EST. Toonami will also start running the second cours (quarter of a year) of Dr. Stone: New World, the third Dr. Stone anime season, on November 12 at 1:00 a.m. EST.
Toonami ran IGPX as its first original series in 2003 and in 2005. Production I.G and Cartoon Network co-produced the series. Discotek most recently shipped the complete 26-episode series with both English subtitles and dubbing in 2016. Discotek announced in October that it will release both the Production I.G and Toonami versions of the series on Blu-ray Disc that will include a new upscale based on newly-located anamorphic masters. Bandai Entertainment previously released the series on DVD.