News
Toonami Airs Immortal Grand Prix Remastered Anime

posted on by Anita Tai
Mecha anime aired as Toonami's first original series in 2003, 2005

Image via Amazon
© Eastern Star

Adult Swim's Toonami programming block announced on Wednesday that it will air the remastered Immortal Grand Prix (IGPX) anime as part of its new programming. Episode 1 and 2 air on November 5 at 2:00 a.m. EST (as Daylight Saving Time ends). The show will then air on Sundays at 2:30 a.m. EST in the weeks afterward.

Toonami previously announced the addition of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc anime on November 12 at 12:00 a.m. EST. Toonami will also start running the second cours (quarter of a year) of Dr. Stone: New World, the third Dr. Stone anime season, on November 12 at 1:00 a.m. EST.

Toonami ran IGPX as its first original series in 2003 and in 2005. Production I.G and Cartoon Network co-produced the series. Discotek most recently shipped the complete 26-episode series with both English subtitles and dubbing in 2016. Discotek announced in October that it will release both the Production I.G and Toonami versions of the series on Blu-ray Disc that will include a new upscale based on newly-located anamorphic masters. Bandai Entertainment previously released the series on DVD.

