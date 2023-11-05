Kadokawa Aims to Establish More Wholly-Owned Anime Studios

Also aims to bolster existing studios, acquire others to produce 20 titles a year in-house

Kadokawa reported on Thursday in its earnings results for the quarter ending on September 30 that it aims to establish more wholly owned anime studios under its corporate group umbrella.

Kadokawa is already a major owner of the anime studios ENGI ( Gamera -Rebirth- , Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) and Kinema Citrus ( My Happy Marriage , The Rising of The Shield Hero ), and it established Studio Kadan ( Gamera -Rebirth- ) with a 97.5% investment in June of 2021. However, Kadokawa reported in its results that it aims to establish 100%-owned anime studios. It added Rising Bull, a "high-end" studio with Eureka Seven director Tomoki Kyoda , this past September.

Kadokawa 's studio plans are part of its mid-term management strategy to strengthen its animation production capabilities over the next four fiscal years. Besides establishing new studios, the company aims to bolster its existing anime studios, acquire other studios, and enter into alliances with other companies.

Kadokawa has been investing in 40 or more anime titles a year, but it only produces about five in-house. It aims to eventually increase the titles produced in-house to 20 a year, and also aims to increase the number of seasons and episodes per anime title.

Source: Animation Business Journal





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.