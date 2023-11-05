The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins Manga Ends

Image via Amazon Japan © Taizan 5, Shueisha

This year's 49th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump published the final chapter of Taizan 5 's The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins ( Ichinose-ke no Taizai ) manga on Monday. Shueisha will publish the manga's fifth compiled book volume on December 4, and the sixth and final volume will ship on March 4, 2024.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both publish the manga in English.

MANGA Plus describes the story:

Tsubasa Ichinose is a middle schooler who loses his memory in an accident. He is able to safely reunite with his family, but is soon faced with a new shocking reality... What is going on with this family?! From the creator of Takopi's Original Sin comes a new kind of dramatic story!

Ichinose-ke no Taizai launched in Weekly Shonen Jump on November 14, 2022. Shueisha shipped the fourth volume on October 4.

MANGA Plus previously published Taizan 5 's Takopi's Original Sin manga in English digitally. The manga received the Manga Kingdom Tottori award at the 51st Japan Cartoonists Association Awards in May 2022.

