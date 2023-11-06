Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 23-29

This week's episode of the live-action series of Kiwa Irie 's Yuria's Red String manga aired on TV Asahi on Thursday, October 26 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.3% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)