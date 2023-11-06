News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 23-29
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End earns 4.4%, Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange earns 4.2%
This week's episode of the live-action series of Kiwa Irie's Yuria's Red String manga aired on TV Asahi on Thursday, October 26 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.3% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|October 29 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|October 28 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|October 29 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
|NTV
|October 27 (Fri)
|23:20
|30 min.
|Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange
|NTV
|October 28 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|October 29 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|October 28 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure
|TV Asahi
|October 29 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|October 28 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Spy×Family season 2
|TV Tokyo
|October 28 (Sat)
|23:00
|30 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)