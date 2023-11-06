×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 23-29

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End earns 4.4%, Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange earns 4.2%

This week's episode of the live-action series of Kiwa Irie's Yuria's Red String manga aired on TV Asahi on Thursday, October 26 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.3% rating.



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV October 29 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
8.2
Detective Conan NTV October 28 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.7
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV October 29 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.9
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End NTV October 27 (Fri) 23:20 30 min.
4.4
Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange NTV October 28 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
4.2
One Piece Fuji TV October 29 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.6
Doraemon TV Asahi October 28 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.5
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi October 29 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.1
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi October 28 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.7
Spy×Family season 2 TV Tokyo October 28 (Sat) 23:00 30 min.
2.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

