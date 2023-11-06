Norikazu Kawashima's Her Frankenstein Manga Gets English Release

1st volume launches in spring 2024 from new horror imprint Smudge

© Norikazu Kawashima, Magazine House

Her Frankenstein

Publisher Living the Line announced on Instagram last Tuesday that its new horror imprint Smudge will publish'smanga in English in spring 2024.is translating the manga.

The first volume of the manga will include essays by manga creator Tokushige Kawakatsu ( The Cursed Body , Glaeolia ) and collector Midori no Gosunkugi.

Living the Line describes the manga:

Dare to read the psycho-horror classic that horror manga master Ito Junji called a 'frightening but moving story about an unfortunate individual who, lost in search of his true self, finds his own annihilation instead.' Little Tetsuo is a wimpy mess. His parents do not love him. He meets the beautiful Kimiko, a sickly teenage girl obsessed with movies and mayhem. She doesn't love Tetsuo either, or anyone else for that matter. But she needs him. So Tetsuo becomes the man she wants—the monster she wants. He becomes HER FRANKENSTEIN!

Magazine House published Kawashima's manga in 1986.

Living the Line describes Smudge as "a line of classic pulp, horror, and dark fantasy manga, curated and translated into English by award-winning historian Ryan Holmberg ." Her Frankenstein will be the first title under the imprint.

Source: Living the Line's Instagram account via @Quanticat