One Piece Film Red Ties With Princess Mononoke as #7 All-Time Film in Japan

Also ties as #4 highest-earning anime film ever in Japan

©Eiichiro Oda/2022 One Piece production committee

has earned a total of 20.18 billion yen (about US$134 million) in Japan between its August 6, 2022 opening and this past Sunday. It is now tied withas the #7 highest-earning film of all time in Japan (unadjusted for inflation), and the #4 highest-earning anime film in Japan. The film earned about 400 million yen (about US$2.67 million) from encore screenings that started in October 20.

One Piece Film Red has sold a total of 14.27 million tickets. Princess Mononoke still sold more tickets at 14.63 million.

The encore screening run ranked at #1 in its first weekend, and sold 122,000 tickets to earn 159,197,710 yen (about US$1.06 million) in its first three days.

The movie has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office.

The film previously surpassed Howl's Moving Castle as the #5 highest-earning anime film in Japan. Moreover, the film has earned the equivalent of 31.9 billion yen (about US$246.5 million) worldwide, thus surpassing Howl's Moving Castle as the #4 highest-earning anime film globally.

The film topped Japan's box office for 2022 in terms of yen earned and tickets sold.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Kōgyō Tsūshin