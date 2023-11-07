Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans G App's Urðr-Hunt Animation Gets Standalone Anime Release

Animated spinoff launched in app last November

Sunrise's Gundam.info portal site started streaming a teaser promotional video on Tuesday to announce that Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans: Urðr-Hunt ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans : Urðr-Hunt ), an animated spinoff from the Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans ) television anime series, will be turned into a standalone anime release.

Sunrise and Bandai Namco Entertainment announced the Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans: Urðr-Hunt spinoff in 2019, and it debuted within the Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans G app last year. Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans G is an app that combines anime and game elements, and brings together the original anime and Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans: Urðr-Hunt .

The app launched in November 2022, and will end its service on January 11. The last part of the 12th Urðr-Hunt episode debuted within the app on October 14.

The television anime's first season premiered in 2015, and the second season premiered in 2016. Daisuki , Gundam.info , and Hulu streamed the first season as it aired, and Crunchyroll streamed both seasons, and also streamed an English dub . Toonami began airing the first season with an English dub in June 2016, and debuted the second season in October 2017.

Writer Hajime Kamoshida and artists Dango and Hirosuke Terama's Mobile Suit Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans Gekkō spinoff manga ended in Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine in March 2018.

Source: Gundam.info





