Masume Yoshimoto's Kuma Miko: Girl Meets Bear Manga Ends on December 5

Manga launched in 2013; inspired TV anime adaptation in 2016

The December issue of'smagazine revealed on Saturday that'smanga will end in the magazine's next issue on December 5.

Yoshimoto launched the manga in Monthly Comic Flapper in 2013. Kadokawa added the series to its ComicWalker web comic service in 2014. Kadokawa published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on June 22.

One Peace Books is releasing the manga in North America, and it released the eight volume in 2018. One Peace Books describes the manga's first volume:

Machi is 14 years old and has spent her whole life in the Touhoku Mountains as a miko. Raised alongside a talking bear, Natsu, she knows nothing of modern life. But, she's enthralled with its mysteries and determined to figure them out. Natsu attempts to prepare her for the trials and tribulations she will face entering the fast-paced city in this comical coming of age story of a backwoods girl in Japan.

A television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2016. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Yoshimoto launched the Mahō Shōjo Omatsu (Magical Girl Omatsu) manga in Kodansha 's now defunct Young Magazine the 3rd manga magazine in 2017. Kodansha published two volumes for the manga in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Source: Monthly Comic Flapper December issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.