Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Anime Screens at Manga Barcelona Festival

Festival runs from December 7-10 with concerts from anime theme song artists

The Manga Barcelona Festival revealed on Monday it will host two screenings and exclusive presentations for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off — Netflix , Universal Studio Group's Universal Content Productions' (UCP), and Science SARU 's anime series of Bryan Lee O'Malley 's Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series — from December 7-10 at Fira Barcelona Gran Via. Original comic creator O'Malley, Science SARU director Abel Góngora , and the series' animation producer Kōhei Sakita will all attend the event.

Other Scott Pilgrim events are also scheduled for the festival, including comic signings with O'Malley.

The festival will also host a number of concerts from anime theme song artists including Vickeblanka ( Black Clover ), Centimillimental ( Given ), Anly ( Naruto Shippūden ), Ayumi Miyazaki ( Digimon ) and Yoko Ishida ( Sailor Moon ).

Other guests in attendance include manga artist Hisato Murasaki ( Persona 5 manga) and illustrator Tokyo Genso, among others.

The Scott Pilgrim Takes Off series will premiere on Netflix on November 17.

The cast from the 2010 live-action Scott Pilgrim vs. the World film adaptation are returning for the anime, with Michael Cera reprising his role as Scott Pilgrim .

Edgar Wright , the director and co-writer of the 2010 live-action film adaptation, is an executive producer with his producing partner Nira Park , the film's co-writer Michael Bacall , and Marc Platt Productions ' Marc Platt , Jared Leboff , and Adam Seigel.

O'Malley published the original Harvey Award-winning, manga-influenced Scott Pilgrim graphical novel series from 2004 to 2010. The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World film opened in 2010, and it spawned the " Scott Pilgrim vs. the Animation" short from Titmouse that same year. Ubisoft Montreal also developed Scott Pilgrim vs. the World : The Game in 2010.

O'Malley contributed an original cover illustration to the March 2008 issue of Viz 's Shojo Beat magazine. The issue included an interview with O'Malley, an art tutorial, and a short four-panel comic by him. In 2018, Anime News Network interviewed O'Malley about his work and his manga influences.

