Silver Link Animates Mahjong Soul x Prisma Illya Collaboration Anime Promo Video

Mahjong Soul game collaboration runs from November 15-December 6

The official YouTube channel for Yostar 's free-to-play mahjong game Mahjong Soul ( Jong-Tama or Jan-Tama/majsoul ) began streaming a promotional anime video for the game's collaboration with Prisma Illya . SILVER LINK animated the video:

The collaboration begins on November 15 and runs until December 6.

©2021 ひろやまひろし・TYPE-MOON／KADOKAWA／劇場版「Fate/kaleid liner プリズマ☆イリヤ Licht 名前の無い少女」製作委員会 ©2019 Soul Games, Inc. ©2019 Yostar, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Chinese game company Cat Food Studio developed the online mahjong game and launched it in China in 2018. Yostar debuted it in Japan as a web browser game in April 2019. The game is also now available as an app on iOS and Android devices. The game is free-to-play, but players can update their avatar characters and accessories with random microtransactions.

Jong-Tama Pong☆ , the "comical" television anime shorts adaptation of Cat Food Studio and Yostar 's Mahjong Soul premiered in April 2022.

Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya - Licht Nameless Girl opened in Japan in August 2021. Sentai Filmworks has released the film on home video and on select digital outlets.

The film is getting a sequel.

Hiroshi Hiroyama 's original manga re-imagines the Fate/stay night character Illyasviel von Einzbern in an alternate universe as a magical girl. Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya ran in Kadokawa Shoten 's Comp Ace magazine from 2007 to 2008. Hiroyama then launched several sequel manga series, the latest of which resumed in June and is headed toward its climax.

Source: Mahjong Soul game's YouTube channel via Otakomu





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.